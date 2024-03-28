Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Greencore Group Price Performance

Greencore Group stock traded up GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 119.10 ($1.51). 762,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,415. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 103.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 95.13. Greencore Group has a 12 month low of GBX 68.35 ($0.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 121.50 ($1.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of £557.41 million, a PE ratio of 1,710.00, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Greencore Group news, insider Harshitkumar (Hetal) Shah purchased 40,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £39,586.12 ($50,026.69). In other news, insider Anne O’Leary acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £52,500 ($66,346.52). Also, insider Harshitkumar (Hetal) Shah bought 40,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £39,586.12 ($50,026.69). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 140,394 shares of company stock worth $14,208,612. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.