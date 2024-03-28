First Pacific Financial Boosts Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in JD.com were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 122.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in JD.com by 146.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in JD.com by 468.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 28.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in JD.com by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JD opened at $27.23 on Thursday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $45.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.52.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. The firm had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

JD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

