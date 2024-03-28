Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Up 121.1% in March

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, an increase of 121.1% from the February 29th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,161,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Engie Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ENGIY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.01. 426,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Engie has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.45.
Engie Company Profile
