Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Up 121.1% in March

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, an increase of 121.1% from the February 29th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,161,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Engie Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGIY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.01. 426,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Engie has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.45.

Get Engie alerts:

Engie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, FlexGen, Retail, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, offshore wind, and geothermal.

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.