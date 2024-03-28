Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Cowen from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.33.

Endeavor Group Stock Down 0.4 %

EDR stock opened at $25.50 on Monday. Endeavor Group has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 5.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $530,591.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,806.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,600 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,700,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $530,591.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,806.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,188 shares of company stock worth $4,518,531. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,651,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,559,000 after purchasing an additional 254,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,204 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,114,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,350,000 after acquiring an additional 429,390 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,297,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,409 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,814,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,140,000 after purchasing an additional 978,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

