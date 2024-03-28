DDD Partners LLC Sells 239 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

DDD Partners LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $62.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.32. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.47 and a 1 year high of $62.18.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

