DDD Partners LLC Has $141,000 Stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 101.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,925 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Infinera were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,038,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,281,000 after buying an additional 196,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,281,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,495,000 after buying an additional 314,856 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Infinera by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 19,271,676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,556,000 after buying an additional 293,787 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Infinera by 1.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,909,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,141,000 after acquiring an additional 237,626 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Infinera by 3.1% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 4,927,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 149,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Infinera Co. has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.43.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $392.37 million for the quarter. Infinera had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

INFN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.85.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

