DDD Partners LLC Invests $3.56 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 354,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,634,000 after purchasing an additional 101,856 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 69,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $77.42 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.17 and a 200-day moving average of $76.34.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

