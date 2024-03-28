Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Shares Sold by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC owned approximately 4.80% of Richardson Electronics worth $9,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Richardson Electronics

In other news, Director Kenneth Halverson acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $25,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $25,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Richardson Electronics Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of RELL stock opened at $9.18 on Thursday. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $23.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.91.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.14). Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $44.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Analysts expect that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

