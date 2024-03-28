Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Stake Raised by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDA. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $988,000. Sound Stewardship LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 127,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 25,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 543,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,067,000 after acquiring an additional 88,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,273,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $56.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.74. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $56.80.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

