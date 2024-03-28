Cullen/Frost Bankers’ (CFR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $126.00 price target on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.92.

NYSE:CFR traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.51. 65,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $120.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $523.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 19.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,074,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,543,972. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,074,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $10,543,972. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $138,402.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

