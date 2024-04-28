Dohj LLC Reduces Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Dohj LLC lowered its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 8,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $120.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,517. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $151.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWK. Evercore ISI cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

