MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) is Parametrica Management Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Parametrica Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 5.5% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 32.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, DZ Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,790.36.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI traded up $42.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,406.00. 443,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,063.02 and a 12-month high of $1,825.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,523.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,530.57.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 34.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.