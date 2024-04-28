Dohj LLC Takes $635,000 Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Dohj LLC bought a new position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PDD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in PDD by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in PDD by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in PDD by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in PDD by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PDD. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

PDD Stock Performance

PDD stock traded up $3.52 on Friday, reaching $129.31. 11,547,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,706,696. The stock has a market cap of $170.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $152.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.67.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. PDD had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 39.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

