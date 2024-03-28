Benchmark Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 277.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AQMS. StockNews.com upgraded Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Aqua Metals in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ AQMS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.53. 413,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,816. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Aqua Metals has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $57.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,206,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 46,463 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,444,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 351,175 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 21.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company provides a recycling solution for materials strategic to energy storage and electric vehicle manufacturing supply chains. Its AquaRefining is a low-emissions, recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover valuable metals and materials from spent batteries.

