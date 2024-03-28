AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Increased by Next Level Private LLC

Next Level Private LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 2.0% of Next Level Private LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sora Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $11,265,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,219,000 after purchasing an additional 383,015 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 51.6% in the third quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 594,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after buying an additional 202,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in AT&T by 336.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,439,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,964,000 after buying an additional 1,109,925 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

AT&T Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $17.54 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $125.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.26.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

