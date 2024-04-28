Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires New Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $143.31 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $218.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of -40.26 and a beta of 0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.38 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALNY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

