Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock Holdings Increased by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 43.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 45.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.67.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,960. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $161.32 and a one year high of $224.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.34.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $257.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

