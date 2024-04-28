Total Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.3% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $180.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $187.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.79.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

