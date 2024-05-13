Siacoin Price Hits $0.0066 on Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Siacoin has a total market cap of $380.16 million and $6.25 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded down 8% against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,883.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.43 or 0.00698807 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.84 or 0.00128559 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009345 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00041928 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00062611 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.13 or 0.00214888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00097959 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,253,275,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,227,446,510 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars.

