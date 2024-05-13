IOTA Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. IOTA has a total market cap of $677.52 million and approximately $13.81 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002120 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000029 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,248,643,038 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

