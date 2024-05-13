Litecoin (LTC) Market Cap Achieves $6.02 Billion

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $80.84 or 0.00128559 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion and $334.24 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009345 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,527,175 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

