Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $512.29 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,214,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 570,126 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Bank of America worth $512,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 97.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,538,000 after buying an additional 20,362,295 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Bank of America by 1,071.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,082,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880,492 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $177,970,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Bank of America by 143.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,659,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281,690 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $168,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Stock Performance
Bank of America stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.24. 24,046,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,039,934. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $38.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Bank of America Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.70.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
