CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Trading Down 2%

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $76.60 and last traded at $77.45. Approximately 376,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,230,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.07.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CAVA Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CAVA Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on CAVA Group from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.42.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.45.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.03 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CAVA Group news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $3,225,951.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 526,521 shares in the company, valued at $35,956,119.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CAVA Group news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $3,225,951.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 526,521 shares in the company, valued at $35,956,119.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $85,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,457,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,976,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,547,239 shares of company stock worth $221,525,951 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAVA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 215.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,944,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,330,000 after buying an additional 3,377,840 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in CAVA Group by 249.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,369,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,792,000 after buying an additional 3,119,281 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in CAVA Group by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,248,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,636,000 after buying an additional 995,800 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in CAVA Group by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,373,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,231,000 after buying an additional 492,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,222,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,532,000 after buying an additional 242,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

