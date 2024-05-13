Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,829,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,509 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.92% of Digital Realty Trust worth $784,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,240,000 after purchasing an additional 971,032 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,522,000 after acquiring an additional 394,682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,426,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,658,000 after acquiring an additional 282,825 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,887,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,488,000 after acquiring an additional 160,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,236,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLR shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.65.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE DLR traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,722,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,594. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.43. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

