Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,723,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,281 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 4.24% of Essex Property Trust worth $675,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESS. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 978,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,560,000 after purchasing an additional 55,903 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 828,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,651,000 after purchasing an additional 71,359 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,233,000 after buying an additional 89,198 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 689,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,981,000 after buying an additional 18,324 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 643,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,427,000 after buying an additional 32,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ESS. Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.76.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $260.56. The stock had a trading volume of 253,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,679. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.85 and a 1 year high of $261.71.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 119.80%.

About Essex Property Trust

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.