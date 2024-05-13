Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 29,686 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,169,743 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 29,686 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $528,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 230.5% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,285,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total transaction of $409,507.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,166 shares of company stock worth $9,465,055. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $216.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,465,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,467. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $191.26 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.02 and a 200-day moving average of $236.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 51.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autodesk

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.