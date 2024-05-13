Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 4.27% of Markel Group worth $801,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Markel Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 539,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $793,979,000 after acquiring an additional 16,597 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 129,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 126,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 100,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,465,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,564,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Markel Group Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of MKL stock traded down $17.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,634.47. 34,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,469. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,502.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,450.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,295.65 and a 1-year high of $1,661.18.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Markel Group
Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.
