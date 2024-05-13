Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 776,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,587 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $162,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 90,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. SP Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,740,000 after purchasing an additional 269,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.71.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $203.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,270,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,368. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.69 and a 200-day moving average of $197.37. The firm has a market cap of $132.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

