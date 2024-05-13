ELIS Price Tops $0.0470 on Major Exchanges (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. ELIS has a market cap of $9.40 million and $88,456.61 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.0470 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04742389 USD and is up 9.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $58,597.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

