7,377 Shares in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Bought by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Valvoline by 29.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,040,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,257,000 after purchasing an additional 911,073 shares in the last quarter. Alua Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 2,935,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,642,000 after acquiring an additional 582,400 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,767,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,235,000 after acquiring an additional 276,506 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,655,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,792,000 after acquiring an additional 218,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Valvoline by 6.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,891,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,967,000 after purchasing an additional 107,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,056. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $45.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $373.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.10 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 92.04% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on VVV shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

