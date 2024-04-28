Dohj LLC Invests $746,000 in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Dohj LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 41.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Price Performance

Shares of LCTU stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.57. 28,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,622. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.60. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

