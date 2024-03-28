Courier Capital LLC Purchases New Position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ImmunityBio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of IBRX stock opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $6.93.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing next-generation immuno- and cellular therapies for cancer and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. The company offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine delivery technologies, and natural killer cell therapies.

