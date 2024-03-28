Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) Insider Sells £20,019.20 in Stock

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 2,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.59), for a total value of £20,019.20 ($25,299.13).

Cohort Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of LON:CHRT opened at GBX 660.30 ($8.34) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 566.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 530.41. The stock has a market cap of £274.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2,078.79 and a beta of 0.50. Cohort plc has a 52-week low of GBX 410 ($5.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 692 ($8.75).

Cohort Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,242.42%.

About Cohort

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense, security, and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific and Africa. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

Read More

