CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Hits $0.0767 on Major Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $61.84 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.0767 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00015904 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00022750 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00001948 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00014703 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70,573.48 or 1.00073644 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.06 or 0.00144720 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000074 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07600778 USD and is down -3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $3,243,536.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars.

