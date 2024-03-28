IFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 194.4% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 3,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 41,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $109.02 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $111.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.12.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

