IFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 906,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of IFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $26,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $31.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.39. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $31.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.