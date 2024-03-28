Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Boosted by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $345.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $333.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.84. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $237.32 and a 52 week high of $348.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

