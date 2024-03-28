IFG Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,354,000. Sound Stewardship LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 165,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 303,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 139,435 shares in the last quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $71,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $35.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.92. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $35.66.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

