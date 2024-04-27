Short Interest in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Increases By 39.2%

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,100 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the March 31st total of 163,200 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ UGRO opened at $1.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.56. urban-gro has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). urban-gro had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.92%. The business had revenue of $15.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that urban-gro will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of urban-gro from $6.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in urban-gro stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Free Report) by 69.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,138,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464,781 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 9.76% of urban-gro worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

urban-gro, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, building, and integrating complex environmental equipment systems for indoor controlled environment agriculture (CEA) cultivation and retail facilities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company provides architectural design, engineering, and construction services comprising pre-construction, cultivation space programming (CSP), architectural and interior design, engineering, integrated cultivation design, owner's representative/construction management, and general contracting services; and maintenance, training, and support services.

