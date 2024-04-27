U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 92.5% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Gold

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Gold stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,266 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.23% of U.S. Gold at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Gold in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

U.S. Gold Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of U.S. Gold stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. U.S. Gold has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Gold will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

