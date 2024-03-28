Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Stock Holdings Boosted by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 73.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 675,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,711 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of IFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.72% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $34,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMFL. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,175,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 363.4% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $528,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $54.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.98.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.2461 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

