Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Short Interest Update

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cargotec Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CYJBF remained flat at $69.00 during trading hours on Thursday. Cargotec has a 1-year low of $57.50 and a 1-year high of $69.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.79.

About Cargotec

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo handling solutions and services in Finland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of the Americas, China, and rest of Asia-Pacific countries. It operates in three segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and heavy industry.

