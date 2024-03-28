Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Short Interest Update

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 125.9% from the February 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bunzl Stock Up 0.5 %
OTCMKTS:BZLFY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.51. 26,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,612. Bunzl has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average of $38.34.
About Bunzl
