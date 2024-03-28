Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Short Interest Update

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 125.9% from the February 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bunzl Stock Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:BZLFY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.51. 26,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,612. Bunzl has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average of $38.34.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

