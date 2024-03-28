BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) CEO Jeffrey Gould Acquires 4,275 Shares

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Gould acquired 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.48 per share, with a total value of $70,452.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,536,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,284,371.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Gould also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Jeffrey Gould bought 991 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $16,103.75.

BRT Apartments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRT opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34. BRT Apartments Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $304.99 million, a PE ratio of 91.20 and a beta of 1.14.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 13,260.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of September 30, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

Further Reading

