BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of CAD7.25-8.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00. The company issued revenue guidance of CAD9.1-9.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.01 billion. BRP also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.370-6.110 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded BRP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.88.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $60.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.26 and its 200 day moving average is $68.78. BRP has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in BRP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in BRP in the first quarter worth about $214,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BRP by 32.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

