Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,357,000. Finally, Family Investment Center Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 261,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,641,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $182.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.10. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.22 and a 12 month high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

