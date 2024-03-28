DDD Partners LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,196,000 after buying an additional 7,909,057 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after buying an additional 5,538,792 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,535,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,010,000 after buying an additional 1,632,760 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,427,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,939,000 after buying an additional 20,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,400,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,041,000 after buying an additional 109,857 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.93. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1927 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

