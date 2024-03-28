The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,074 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS opened at $120.98 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $122.03. The stock has a market cap of $221.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.64.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

