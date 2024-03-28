Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc Purchases New Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS NULV opened at $38.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

