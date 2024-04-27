DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 20.4% Lower Over Last Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 27th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $4.30 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0443 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00090212 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00033183 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00013375 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003876 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001559 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.